Barbara Ann Schloss
Schloss, Barbara Ann nee Wimberg, age 64, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Milton J. Schloss Jr., devoted mother of Lisa (Venkat) Mullur, dear sister of Robert Wimberg, Mary Audrey (Al) Kirschbaum, Catherine (Ron) Saltzman and James (Amy) Wimberg, loving grandmother of Marisa Ann Mullur.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Daily Bread would be appreciated.
www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com.
Schloss, Barbara Ann nee Wimberg, age 64, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Milton J. Schloss Jr., devoted mother of Lisa (Venkat) Mullur, dear sister of Robert Wimberg, Mary Audrey (Al) Kirschbaum, Catherine (Ron) Saltzman and James (Amy) Wimberg, loving grandmother of Marisa Ann Mullur.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Daily Bread would be appreciated.
www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.