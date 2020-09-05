Barbara Applegate
Barbara J. Applegate passed away Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Roger K. Applegate; dear step-children Tom (Treva) and Lori Applegate; her devoted brother Tom (Joan) Collins; loving nieces and nephews; Sheldon, Lisa, Chuck, and Melissa; and cherished step-grandchildren; Samantha, Alexander, Steven, and Amanda. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving mother, Virda Jane Stephens, and siblings Louise Stanton and Steve Flanigan. Visitation to be held Thursday, September 10th from 11:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Facemasks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to the Alzheimer's Association
