|
|
Barbara Block
Cincinnati - Barbara A. (nee Higgs), loving wife of Paul Block. Beloved mother of Matthew P. (Jenny) Block and Christina M. (Byron) Lewis. Devoted grandmother of Kyle, Julia, Lily, Chloe Block and Joy Lewis. Great-Grandmother of Noah Lawson. Dear sister of Kenneth (Barbara) Higgs, Joyce (Dave), Mark Higgs and Rodger (Cathy) Higgs. Caring stepdaughter of Myra Higgs and stepsister of John Bianchini and Jimmy (Steph) Bianchini. Died June 15, 2019. Age 68. Visitation Thursday, June 20th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 21st at 10:00AM at St. Bernard (Taylor's Creek) 7130 Harrison Ave (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to http://web.alsa.org/goto/Block_Busters. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019