Barbara C. Deardorff (nee Cogozzo) beloved wife of Robert M. Deardorff Jr. married for 58 years, devoted mother of Rob (Lucy), Vicki (Geno), Andy (Susan), Beth (Tim), Keith (Veronica), Lori, Brad (Angie), Tina, Danny (Laurie), Jeff, Greg (Becky), Pat (Denise), and Matt (Tracie), dear sister of Joe (Diane) and Kay, also survived by 30 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 13, 2020 in Withamsville at age 76 years. Mass of Christian Burial at Old St. Mary's Church, 123 E. 13th St., Downtown, on Fri. Jan. 17, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-8 PM. Memorials to or Autism Speaks Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
