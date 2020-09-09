1/
Barbara Ernest
Barbara Ernest died August 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Aunt Boo was born in New Jersey in 1928, and her family's travels to her to Chicago and Pittsburgh. She graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Inter American Studies. Boo spent time teaching in Colombia, then worked in San Jose, Costa Rica at the U.S. Embassy. She returned to the states and worked in the export trade for several businesses, notably Cintra, Inc. in Cincinnati. Boo retired and made Cincinnati her home, and took care of grandma along the way. Boo avidly collected the family history and traced the families to Ireland and Scotland. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Frank Terrell, and her sister Dorothy Ingram of Frisco, Texas. She is survived by her niece Kathy Ingram, nephews Dwight, Chris, and Jay Ingram, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Aunt Boo greatly appreciated her long time friendships with Vicki and Andy Wnuk, Mike Garvey, and others in the Cincinnati area.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
