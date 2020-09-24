Barbara Felthouse Ahrens
Cincinnati - FELTHOUSE-ARHENS, Barbara A. (nee Millard). Beloved wife of the late David Felthouse and Frank Ahrens. Loving mother of Diana (Douglas) Harrison-Koller and Brian (Shelley) Felthouse. Cherished grandmother of Bradley, Brenda, Brandon and the late Craig. Also survived by many great-grandchildren. Passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 5PM until 7PM. A Graveside Service will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 11000 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, Tuesday at 11AM. All who wish to attend please arrive at cemetery gates at 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ohio Alley Cat Rescue. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com