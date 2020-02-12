|
|
Barbara Gagel
West Chester - Barbara Jean Gagel (nee Lehmenkuler), beloved wife, adoring mother and grandmother, selfless friend, died suddenly Feb. 8, 2020. She was 72. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Joseph and Geraldine Lehmenkuler; and granddaughter, Gabriella Hope Gofney. Survivors include her beloved husband, Charles Thomas Gagel; daughters, Gina Michelle Kurtz and Brittany Lauren Gofney; son, Zachary David Gagel; eight grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Hodapp Funeral Home in West Chester, OH. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cincinnati, OH. Interment is in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , , or the . Online condolences may be made at hodappfuneralhome.com. Hodapp Funeral Home West Chester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020