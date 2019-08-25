Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara H. (Moore) Tackett

Add a Memory
Barbara H. (Moore) Tackett Obituary
Barbara H. Tackett (nee Moore)

Cincinnati - Loving wife of the late Charles E. Tackett. Dear mother of Judith (Calvin) Oeters and Patricia (Robert) Eldridge. Grandmother of Joshua Lewis (Joshua Glassburn) and Amber (Elijah) Wess. Great grandmother of Ethan and Erin Wess. Sister of the late Doris Westervelt, Juanita Holton and Virginia Matthews. Dear sister-in-law of Avinell Ratcliff. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at age 82. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hosptal Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now