Mt. Washington - Barbara J. Castellani nee Daniels, wife of the late Albert F. Castellani, devoted mother of Alfred V. (Edie) Castellani, Mary P. (Chuck) Gray, and Kathy R. (Mike) Tappan. Step-mother of Albert (Ruth) Castellani. Dear grandmother of Erika (Orlando) Martinez, Lauren (Justin) Rouse, Cameron (Loni) Koots, Mark Gray, Dave (Linda) Gray, James (Holly) Gray, William Gray, Justin (Sara) Nickelson, James (Lisa) Tappan, David (Kelsey) Tappan, Christopher (Amy) Castellani, & Naomi (Ray) McCaffrey. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 15, 2020 at the age of 101. Resident of Mt. Washington. Private family service. Memorials to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation 10810 E 45th St. Ste: 300, Tulsa, OK 74146









