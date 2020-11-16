1/
Barbara J. Castellani
Barbara J. Castellani

Mt. Washington - Barbara J. Castellani nee Daniels, wife of the late Albert F. Castellani, devoted mother of Alfred V. (Edie) Castellani, Mary P. (Chuck) Gray, and Kathy R. (Mike) Tappan. Step-mother of Albert (Ruth) Castellani. Dear grandmother of Erika (Orlando) Martinez, Lauren (Justin) Rouse, Cameron (Loni) Koots, Mark Gray, Dave (Linda) Gray, James (Holly) Gray, William Gray, Justin (Sara) Nickelson, James (Lisa) Tappan, David (Kelsey) Tappan, Christopher (Amy) Castellani, & Naomi (Ray) McCaffrey. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 15, 2020 at the age of 101. Resident of Mt. Washington. Private family service. Memorials to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation 10810 E 45th St. Ste: 300, Tulsa, OK 74146




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
