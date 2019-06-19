|
Barbara J. Greve
Mason, OH - 85, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward F. 'Gus' 'Ned' Greve, devoted mother of Bryan, Kevin (Denise), Michael (Nancy), Barry and Gary, loving grandmother of Tristan, Alec, Kinsey, Andrew, Hannah, Emily, Lauren, Megan, Claire, Evan and Natalie, dear sister-in-law of Joyce (Paul) Betz and the late Janet Pahner. Visitation at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019