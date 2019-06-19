Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Barbara Greve
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Road
Mason, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Road
Mason, OH
Mason, OH - 85, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward F. 'Gus' 'Ned' Greve, devoted mother of Bryan, Kevin (Denise), Michael (Nancy), Barry and Gary, loving grandmother of Tristan, Alec, Kinsey, Andrew, Hannah, Emily, Lauren, Megan, Claire, Evan and Natalie, dear sister-in-law of Joyce (Paul) Betz and the late Janet Pahner. Visitation at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019
