Barbara J. Kammer
Barbara J. Kammer

Barbara J. Kammer - Beloved daughter of Joseph and the late Shirley Kammer. Loving mother of Andrea (Chris) Hennel-Hall, Christine Hennel, Victoria (Anthony) Spurling, and Daniel Oaks. Adoring grandmother of Henry and Harper. Barbara is also survived by her brothers, sisters, and several extended family members. Barbara passed away August 11, 2020, at the age of 59, after a battle with cancer. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. A memorial service is being completed at the family's convenience. Cremation services completed with Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home
2131 Cameron Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45212
(513) 631-0311
