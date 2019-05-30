|
Barbara J. Steele
Frankfort, Ohio - age 72, passed away on May 27, 2019. Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clarence and Marion Steele. Barabara is survived by sons, Daniel Lee Steele and Michael Steele; brothers, Donald Burke Steele and David Michael Steele; 11 nieces and nephews; special friends Donna Felts, Lisa Whiticare, Connie Barrow and Patty Hays. She was a graduate of Oak Hills High School in 1965, went to Wittenberg University and graduated in 1969 with her B.S. then received her Master's at Southern Illinois University in Physical Education. Barbara taught Physical Education in Illinois and at Dyer School in Cincinnati. Worked in Prebel and Butler County Preschool age programs. Barbara also taught at Miami University. Memorial Services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 am in Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019