Barbara James

Cincinnati - James, Barbara (nee Coleman) devoted wife of the late Robert "Bob" James, loving mother of Tracey (Bud) Duwel, Bobby (the late Amber), Scott (Sheila), Jeffrey (Mary), Craig (Renea) James, cherished grandma of Alex (Julie), Tyler (Bri), David, Zachary, Jonah, Gabrielle, Olivia (Johnnie) Anna, Isabella, Austin, Bradley, Charlie, Jack, Ben, Jakob, Evan, Cameron, and great grandma to Cheyanne Duwel. Dear sister of Jim (Susan) Coleman. Passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 76. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. www.meyergeiser.com
