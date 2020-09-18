Barbara Jean Donohoue
Barbara Jean Donohoue, beloved wife of 30 years to the late Theodore E. Donohoue, Sr. Loving mother of Diana Wolf, Tom (Cathy) Donohoue, Karen (Bob) Lane, Terri (Ross) Silburn, Tim (Vicki) Donohoue, Todd (the late Carolyn) Donohoue, Tina (Dave) Morgeson, Michelle (Greg) Dennis, and the late Theodore E. (JoLynne, living) Donohoue, Jr. Cherished grandmother of 31 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Bill (Deanne) Smith and the late Bob (Pat) Smith. Treasured aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at age 83. Visitation Wednesday, September 23 from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 11am both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Immanuel United Methodist Church (1440 Boone Aire Rd, Florence, KY 41042). MRFH.com