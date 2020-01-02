Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Drex & Montgomery Rd.
Norwood, OH
Norwood - (nee Bunthoff). Beloved wife of the late Ed Vogt of 51 years, devoted mother of Debbie John, Brian Vogt & the late Bill Vogt, cherished small grandma of Angie (Tasha) Byrd & Eddie (Benita Woodall) Gilreath, Ethan & Abby John, Matthew, Liam, Johnny & Emma Vogt, Brian & Ben Bear Vogt, great grandma of Lela Rose Gilreath, Meika Marie Gilreath & Ashton Edward Kidwell. Dear sister of Ruthann Rook (Michael) Kelly, John (the late Phyllis) & Paul (the late Cathye) Bunthoff, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Passed away, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Age 78. Residence formerly of Norwood. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church, Drex & Montgomery Rd., Norwood, Tuesday, January 7 at 11AM, where friends may call from 9AM until time of mass. She was an irreplaceable part of Vogt Auto. She touched many lives and hearts over the years, she will be truly missed. Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
