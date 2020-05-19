Barbara Jo Simmons



Cincinnati - Barbara Jo Simmons, (nee Isaacs) was born to parents Delmer and Bernice Isaacs on October 23, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 61.



She is survived by daughter Jennifer Vach (Brian); son Chris Vach; brother Darryl (Dawn) Isaacs of Palm Coast, Florida, two grandchildren: Lydia Vach and Alyssa Eatman and nephew Ian Isaacs.









