Barbara Jones
Loveland - Barbara E. Jones (nee Prewitt), 86, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of George Jones for 65 years, devoted mother of Terri Muething (Paul) and Patti Marx (Jeff), loving grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 11. Barb loved to sing and was a member of various choirs, the latest being the Goshen United Methodist Church choir. Barb's family thanks the staff and residents at The Lodge, particularly the Shelter Memory Care unit, who have been her loving second family in her final years and especially the last months during the Covid virus. Because of Covid 19, services were private. Memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association
or the Goshen United Methodist Church. www.evansfuneralhome.com