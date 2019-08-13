Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New St Joseph Cemetery
4500 Foley Rd
Monfort Heights - Barbara Philips Kaiser, beloved wife of Andrew Kaiser for 70 years, loving mother of Linda (Gregory) Heckman, Cheryl Krekeler and Barbara Kaiser, devoted grandmother of 7 and 11 great grandchildren, sister of the late John and the late Peter Phillips. Died, Sunday August 11, 2019 age 89. Relatives and friends are invited to the Cemetery Chapel Service, Thursday, 11 AM, New St Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Rd (45238). In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
