1/
Barbara Keel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Keel

Cincinnati - Keel, Barbara Carol (nee Matteson) passed away peacefully at her home on September 27, 2020 at the age of 85 years.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth Keel; father, Burtle Matteson; mother, Mary Margaret Matteson (LaVanne); brother, William (Bill) Matteson; niece Kimberly Martin. Lovingly remembered by her brother, Donald (Bob) Matteson; nieces: Melanie Ball, Robin Heis, Karen Colyer (husband William), Theresa (Terri) Boyette (husband Joel), and nephew Phillip Matteson (wife Pamela).

Special thanks to all of her friends, the Maderia-Silverwood Presbyterian congregation, the Maderia First Responders (police, fire, rescue), and her neighbors. Barbara was a people-person and all of you made her life whole.

Visitations will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maderia-Silverwood Presbyterian Church and/or the St. Jude Hospital




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved