Barbara Kinney
Barbara Elaine Kinney passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 75. She was the daughter of the late David and Barbara Louise Roberson; wife of Timothy William; mother of Alicia and Nicole Kinney; grandmother of Nyia Kinney, DeMarco, Nicholas and Dallas Reed; sister of Laverne Harris; aunt to Denise Pitts and Kevin Harris; Great Aunt to David, Kelly and Kim Pitts.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
.