Barbara Kinney
Barbara Kinney

Barbara Elaine Kinney passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 75. She was the daughter of the late David and Barbara Louise Roberson; wife of Timothy William; mother of Alicia and Nicole Kinney; grandmother of Nyia Kinney, DeMarco, Nicholas and Dallas Reed; sister of Laverne Harris; aunt to Denise Pitts and Kevin Harris; Great Aunt to David, Kelly and Kim Pitts.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
