Cincinnati - (nee Misrach) age 85, passed away April 2, 2020, beloved wife of Justin 'Jack' Klein, loving mother of Shelly (Ken) Weisbacher, Steven (Chris) Klein and Robert (Marcy) Klein, dear grandmother of Kevin (Beth) Weisbacher, Amy (Dugan) Warmoth, Jay, Jonathan, and Abigail Klein, great grandmother of Aspen and Kobe Weisbacher, and sister of the late Ivan Misrach. Services were held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or the would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
