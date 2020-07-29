Barbara Kramer
Barbara Kramer nee Burg, age 75, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Paul Kramer, loving mother of Kimberley Severin, Paul Scott (Kelly) Kramer, Katy (Greg) Bodenburg, Steve (Patricia) Kramer, Kerri (Tim) Celmer, dear sister of Joani Policastro, Lisa Neyer, and the late Judy Hauer, grandmother of Kayla, Sophie, Logan, Lainey, Cristos, Zoey, Leah and David. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com