Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:15 PM
St. William Church
Barbara L. Deller Obituary
Beloved daughter of the late Don and Eileen Deller, loving sister of Debby Eagan and Donnie (Pamela) Deller, dear aunt of Jenny Eagan, Bridget (Jeremy) Lieb, Molly (Kevin) Bruegge, Amanda Deller, Brandon (Alison) Deller, Samantha (Demi) McBride and great aunt of Hannah, Noah, Ty, Katie, Kylie, Jay, Chace, Shayleigh, Kimber and Caroline. Passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Age 66. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 10:45AM until 12:45PM. Funeral mass will follow at St. William Church at 1:15PM. Memorials may be made to or your .

www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
