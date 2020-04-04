Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
New St. Joseph Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stautberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Morrissey Stautberg

Add a Memory
Barbara Morrissey Stautberg Obituary
Barbara Morrissey Stautberg

Cincinnati - Barbara M. Stautberg (nee Morrissey), passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife to the late Donald R. Stautberg. Devoted mother of the late Hon. Julia A. Stautberg, Thomas J. (Laura), and Ann S. (Edward) Wolfe. Loving grandmother of Katie and Will Stautberg and Scott, Molly and Juliann Wolfe. Survived by brother Michael (Mary Ann) Morrissey and sister-in-law Gail Morrissey. Preceded in death by brothers Rockne and John Morrissey and sister-in-law Martha Morrissey. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be private. In lieu of a Catholic Mass at this time, there will be a private graveside service on Monday April 6th at 1:00 p.m. at New St. Joseph Cemetery at 4500 Foley Road Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Julia Stautberg '85 Family Fund at The Summit Country Day School, 2161 Grandin Road, Cincinnati, OH 45208. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a later date. Complete obituary is at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -