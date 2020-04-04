|
Barbara Morrissey Stautberg
Cincinnati - Barbara M. Stautberg (nee Morrissey), passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife to the late Donald R. Stautberg. Devoted mother of the late Hon. Julia A. Stautberg, Thomas J. (Laura), and Ann S. (Edward) Wolfe. Loving grandmother of Katie and Will Stautberg and Scott, Molly and Juliann Wolfe. Survived by brother Michael (Mary Ann) Morrissey and sister-in-law Gail Morrissey. Preceded in death by brothers Rockne and John Morrissey and sister-in-law Martha Morrissey. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be private. In lieu of a Catholic Mass at this time, there will be a private graveside service on Monday April 6th at 1:00 p.m. at New St. Joseph Cemetery at 4500 Foley Road Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Julia Stautberg '85 Family Fund at The Summit Country Day School, 2161 Grandin Road, Cincinnati, OH 45208. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a later date. Complete obituary is at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020