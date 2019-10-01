|
|
Barbara Obermeyer
Kennedy Heights - Barbara A. (nee Bail), beloved wife of the late Joseph Obermeyer for 51 years, cherished mother of Truman (Diana) Obermeyer, Julie (Steve) Conarroe, Bill (Sheila) Obermeyer, devoted grandmother of Tori Obermeyer, Claire, Matt, and Will Conarroe. Passed away on September 28th at the age of 86. Friends may visit with the family from 9AM until the time of memorial mass, 10AM at Church of the Nativity, 5935 Pandora Ave, (45213) Pleasant Ridge. If desired, donations may be directed to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 1125 Bank St. (45214). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019