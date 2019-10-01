Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Obermeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Obermeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Obermeyer Obituary
Barbara Obermeyer

Kennedy Heights - Barbara A. (nee Bail), beloved wife of the late Joseph Obermeyer for 51 years, cherished mother of Truman (Diana) Obermeyer, Julie (Steve) Conarroe, Bill (Sheila) Obermeyer, devoted grandmother of Tori Obermeyer, Claire, Matt, and Will Conarroe. Passed away on September 28th at the age of 86. Friends may visit with the family from 9AM until the time of memorial mass, 10AM at Church of the Nativity, 5935 Pandora Ave, (45213) Pleasant Ridge. If desired, donations may be directed to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 1125 Bank St. (45214). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.