|
|
Barbara Owens Freeman
Signal Mountain - Barbara Owens Freeman, 92, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee died peacefully at the Alexian Brothers Healthcare facility on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Barbara was born and raised in McCreary County, Kentucky, to the late William David Owens and Rachael Nevada Owens, and was the fourth of eight children. Barbara enjoyed quilting, sewing and playing dominoes and cards with her grandchildren. Married at 15 ½ years old, in 1943 she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio and worked to support the war effort while her husband, Julian, fought in the Pacific Theater with the US Army. After WWII, they remained in the Cincinnati area and raised a family. They were married 62 years until his passing in May 2005. In late 2006 she moved to Signal Mountain, TN to be near family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Dewey Freeman; two daughters, Pamela Freeman and Donna Gayle Racke; four brothers, William Garland, Silas, Herschel and Dale; and two sisters, Arlene Tyler and Russie Phillips.
Survivors include her son, Phillip and his wife Nancye Freeman, of Signal Mountain, TN, sister Gertrude (Trudy) Armstrong of Middletown, NY, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request no memorial services will be held and her cremated remains will be taken to Ohio where she will be interred next to Julian.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019