Barbara R. Hoffmann
Cincinnati - HOFFMANN, Barbara Ruth "Bobbie" (nee Rader), called by God on February 16, 2019, at age 97, and also called by her husband of 69 years Richard L. Hoffmann, loving mother of Barbara E. and Richard E. (Elizabeth) Hoffmann, grandmother of Lydia F. (Brian) Jackson, Kimberly (Doug) Helterbridle and Matthew Lowry, sister of the late Jack Rader and loving aunt of Jock, David, Nancy, Peggy, Bill and Carol. Bobbie reveled in meeting people, often knowing a relative of someone. She loved the experience provided in life with her husband--living in Europe and other cities. She enjoyed talking books, looked forward to the Reds season and Scotch. She will be missed so much. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019