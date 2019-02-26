Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Susanna
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Schubeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Schubeler

Obituary Condolences

Barbara Schubeler Obituary
Barbara Schubeler

West Chester - (nee Doyle). Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Schubeler for 53 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey Michael Schubeler and the late Lori Ann Schubeler. Dear daughter of Doris Doyle and the late Thomas Doyle. Sister of Janis (Roger) Dill, Ralph (Nancy) Doyle, and Tommy (the late Barbara) Doyle. Sister-in-law of Gail (Steve) Wells. Barbara was the prototypical wife from the bible. In reference, "He who finds a wife finds happiness; It is a favor he receives from the Lord… When one finds a worthy wife, her value is beyond pearls. Her husband entrusting his heart to her, has an unfailing prize. She brings him good, and not evil, all the days of her life… Happy the husband of a good wife, twice - lengthened are his days. A worthy wife brings joy to her husband, peaceful and full is his life. A good wife is a generous gift bestowed upon him who fears the Lord. Be he rich or poor, his heart is content, and a smile is ever on his face." From Ken: "Barb I love you so much. You have given me a wonderful life. You made our home and gave so much to our children." Barbara passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday (3/1) at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM. Funeral procession will follow for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon, at St. Susanna, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now