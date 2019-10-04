|
|
Dr. Barbara Sue Lustgarten
Dayton - Lustgarten, Dr. Barbara Sue, born December 26, 1934, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, Physician, avid quilter and lover of animals. Daughter of the late Jack and Florence Lustgarten, loving sister of Ellen (Saul) Fettner and oldest cousin of 13, "Auntie Doc" to Shelli Fettner-Belillti, Brian Fettner, Noa Belillti, Denae Junker and Ari Belillti. Private services have been held. Donations may be made to the Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center of Cincinnati, 1301 Western Ave., Suite 2101, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019