Barbara Tucker
1943 - 2020
Barbara Tucker

Cincinnati - Tucker, Barbara Jean age 76, of Green Township, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 10, 1943 to Richard and Ruth Dorn (nee Zwick ). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Kenton Tucker; her sister, Marlene Lathery. Barbara is survived by her six daughters, Kimberly A. Tucker, Tamara L. Loehl, Victoria Elizabeth (Scott) Tucker-Parkinson, Cynthia R. (Chris) Zimmer, Shanna K. Tucker and Shannon (Robert) Doll; thirteen grandchildren, Lindsey, Gabby, Madison, Michael, Anthony, Morgan, Alexis, Anna, C.J., Chloee, Karson, Eden, and Landen; her great-grandson, Reese; her sister, Carolyn Rudisell; her brother, Richard (Mary) Dorn; and a host of other family members and friends.In loving memory of Barbara, contributions may be made to the Dragonfly Foundation.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Ln., Cinti., OH. 45211. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Ave., Cinti., OH. 45238. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH 45211
513-661-7283
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
