|
|
Barbara Williams Robb
Cincinnati - Loving wife of the late Daniel James Robb for 39 years. Devoted mother of Daniel L. Robb and Jenny E. Robb (Steve Hamaker). Cherished grandmother of Alexander Robb Hamaker. Dear sister of Russell (Barb) Williams. Barbara graduated from Withrow High School (1960) before earning her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Cincinnati (1964) and her Master of Education Degree at Xavier University (1990). She taught for many years at Mariemont and Sycamore Community Schools. She was a member of the Cincinnati Woman's Club and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a longtime member of Blue Ash Presbyterian Church, where she served over the years in many ways including as Sunday School Coordinator, Elder and Deacon. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach. Barbara loved to read, garden and travel but her greatest love was her family, especially her grandson, Alexander, who brought her great joy in her last years. Departed on October 26, 2019 at the age of 77. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, November 8th from 5 - 8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 9th at 10:30 am at Blue Ash Presbyterian, 4309 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Josh Cares at http://www.joshcares.org/, P.O. Box 43295, Cincinnati, OH 45243 or Women Helping Women at http://www.womenhelpingwomen.org/, 215 E. 9th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019