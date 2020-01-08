|
Reverend Barbara (Barb) Ziebell Daehn Sanders
On Friday, December 27, 2019, Reverend Barbara (Barb) Ziebell Daehn Sanders, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 84 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Harold (Sandy) Sanders, her mother Agnes Ziebell Daehn, and her father William Frederick Daehn. She is survived by her brothers Carl and William Jantzen; her children Bill Welsch and Laura Welsch Giesel; her stepdaughters and their families Cheryl and Paul Walsh, Pam and Greg McSwain, Susan Ramdass, Diane Dorr, Edie and Scott Cooper; her grandchildren, Chris, Tricia, Rachel, Sami Jo, Nikki, Stacy, Alex, Amanda, Brandon, Brittany, Casey, April, Bryan, and Sean; and her 8 great-grandchildren. She will be forever remembered by her family and dear friends.
The Memorial Service for Barb will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Hartzell United Methodist Church (8999 Applewood Drive, Blue Ash, OH 45236), the church where she was an associate pastor for many years. The service will be followed by a light lunch provided by the Women's Auxilary.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020