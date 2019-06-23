|
Barri Emelie Schmidlapp Mapes
- - Barri Emelie Schmidlapp Mapes, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 with her beloved husband of 62 years by her side. Barri was born January 1, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio where she spent her first 37 years. She graduated Hillsdale '53 (The Seven Hills School) and University of Cincinnati '57 where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and Omicron Nu honor society. Barri married college sweetheart Gene Mapes in 1957. After starting their married life in Cincinnati, they had career stops in Nashville and Denver before returning to Cincinnati and later retiring to the Chesapeake Bay Area of Virginia.
Barri lived a life devoted to her family and in service to her community. She served on the boards of the Junior League of Cincinnati, Family Service of Cincinnati, and the Colonial Dames - Cincinnati and Rappahannock Chapters. Barri enjoyed many years as a docent at the Cincinnati Natural History Museum and Historic Christ Church. Barri valued her work for many years at Mapes & Company where her husband and sons appreciated her exceptional devotion to serving clients. Over the years, she was active at Cincinnati Country Club, University Club - Cincinnati, Cherry Hills Country Club - Denver, and Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club - Kilmarnock, Virginia.
Barri is survived by her husband Gene Mapes, Sr. and her sons Gene, Jr. (Susan) and Scott (Andrea) Mapes, Cincinnati, Ohio, sister Angie (Brad) Stephens of Irvington, Virginia, and sister-in-law Judy Mapes Schmidlapp of Charleston, South Carolina. She is beloved by her grandchildren Virginia, Anne, Elisabeth and Kathryn Mapes and Mackenzie, Madison and McGuire Saffin; niece Jessica Schmidlapp Calcote and nephew J.G. Schmidlapp, IV. She was preceded in death by her father J.G Schmidlapp II, mother Angie Keller Wayman, step-father Dr. T. Brent Wayman and Avis and John Mapes. Barri will be laid to rest with her mother and step-father at Christ Church in Irvington, Virginia.
Services will be coordinated by the Currie Funeral Home, 116 East Church Street, Kilmarnock, VA. 22482. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Historic Christ Church, Irvington, VA. or the
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019