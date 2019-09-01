Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Barry Cobb Obituary
Fairfield - Barry Cobb, beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Patton) Cobb. Devoted father of Diane (Bruce) Breiner and Ronald (Lynn) Cobb. Loving grandfather of Tiffany (Patrick) DeLano, Jessica (Brandon) Okel, Todd (JoAnn) Breiner and Kyle (Mallory) Breiner. Great grandfather of Abigail, Anderson and Alton Breiner, Sophia Breiner, Logan and Sienna DeLano and Madelyn Okel. Also survived by his long time companion Phyllis (nee Greenlee) Hatfield. Preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Mary (nee Powell) Cobb and his one brother Jarrell Wayne. Barry passed away on August 30, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held on Tuesday (Sept 3) at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. from 10am until time of funeral service at 11:30am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
