Barry Gayheart
Cincinnati - Barry Gayheart, 54, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He lives on in the hearts of Mary Ann, his beloved wife of 25 years, hisdearly loved children Molly Montgomery (Paul) and Ryan Gayheart, his loving sister Dowana Rankle (Jim) and his cherished parents Bill and Margie Gayheart. Barry is also survived by his niece Adrienne Toomey and grandchildren, Cooper and Cameron Montgomery. He will be greatly missed by extended family, dear friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his mother Maxine (Mullins) Gayheart. Barry, a Milford HS graduate, who initially worked along side his family at Gayheart's Total Design Salon, in Milford, eventually followed his passion for computers. Throughout Barry's 22-year career at Cengage, he was known as an expert and mentor in his field as Director, Desktop Support. Barry loved all sports, playing baseball & football from youth through high school, and was an avid golfer & scuba diver for many years. Private services at Spring Grove Funeral Homes with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life, open to all, will be held later. Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020