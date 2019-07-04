Services
Maineville - Lisner, Barry, age 64, passed away July 1, 2019, beloved husband of Kathy Berry Lisner, dear brother of Stephen Lisner of Spain. Private (Graveside) services. Services will be held Tuesday, July 16 at the Crossroads Mason, 990 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Reception 5:30 P.M. Celebration of Life 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Tin Roof Foundation,1047 Nordyke Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45255.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 4, 2019
