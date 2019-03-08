Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Loveland - Barton F. Albach, beloved son of the late Faye and Helen Albach. He is survived by his son Brian (Ann), daughter Kimberly, and former wife Kathy (Nagelson) Albach. He was the cherished grandfather of Freddie, Lizzie, George and Harry Albach. He was also uncle to Jim and Jeff, and the late Kathleen Kelley. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9 at the Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 from 9:30 AM until the Memorial Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. Condolences may be expressed at:

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
