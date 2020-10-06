1/1
Beata Wierzbicki Gray
Beata Wierzbicki Gray

Beata Wierzbicki Gray died on Oct. 4, 2020 unexpectedly in her home in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 53. Beata was the loving wife to Randy Gray, adoring mother to Amber (Jerry) Mastin and Trent (Lindsey) Gray, and proud grandmother to Elliot, Holden, and Lincoln. Beata was born in Elmira, NY to devoted parents, Dr. Leopold & Stasia Wierzbicki. Her teenage years and beyond were lived in Cincinnati, OH. She was a graduate of Archbishop McNicholas High School. In March 1994, Beata married the love of her life, Randy Gray. She valued family as her greatest treasure. She doted over her 3 grandchildren and Goddaughter. Beata is survived by her husband, Randy Gray, his 2 children, Amber (Jerry) Mastin, Trent (Lindsey) Gray, and 3 beautiful grandchildren, Elliot, Holden, and Lincoln. She is also survived by her parents, Dr. Leopold & Stasia Wierzbicki, siblings, Edmund Wierzbicki and Halina (Scott) Walsh, niece and Goddaughter, Juliana Walsh. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thursday, Oct. 8, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Service Private. Please see the www.tpwhite.com for the full obituary.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
