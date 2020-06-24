Beatrice M. Brinker
Beatrice M. Brinker

Beatrice M. Brinker, 78, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late H. Michael Brinker, loving mother of Debi (Doug) Smith, and David (Catina) Brinker, sister of William (Jo) Cook, and sister in-law of Sandra (Tom) Vaugh, grandmother of Bryan & Matthew Smith, Issac Greene, Phalen & Eamon Murray. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents William A. & Rita A. Cook (Neyer), and her twin sister Barbara (Robert) Kneaul.

A Blessing will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Avenue, on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati Anderson,

http://29829.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=384




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
