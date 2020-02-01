|
Beatrice Matthews
Cincinnati - Beatrice Matthews, 91, was a powerful life force. She was beautiful and brave, clever and bold, boundlessly energetic and endlessly positive. She was a successful business woman, a savvy investor, a fierce tennis opponent, and a sought after bridge partner. She was center stage at every social gathering, and the calm center in every crisis. She was loved by her husband, adored by her children, treasured by her grandchildren and cherished by her countless friends. She lived fully and joyfully and well, and was a vibrant and happy presence until her last day in this world.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Robert E. Matthews; her twin brother, Col. Clay Deck Weight (Maxine); and her sister, Penny Wuerdeman. She lives on in her three children - Andrea Slone (Larry Yates), Tim Slone (Carolyn) and Deck Slone; her four stepchildren - Robert Matthews, Tom Matthews (Janet), John Matthews (Eileen) and Anne Ryan (Russ); her 14 grandchildren; and her 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. Weight and Beatrice Weight; her first husband, Donald O. Slone; her brother, Col. Donald Weight; and her beloved and blessed grandson, Calvin Slone.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 8th at the Hyde Park Community UMC, 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208, with a reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Matthews Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105 tristatefoundation.org or the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, 1750 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63117 dgckids.org
