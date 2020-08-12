1/
Becky Mae Bender
Becky Mae Bender

Cincinnati - Becky Mae Bender (nee Hodson) died peacefully at home July 9, 2020 after a 4 month battle with brain cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents William O. and Ruth (nee Clendening) Hodson and her brother William E. Hodson. She is survived by her husband Harry "Skip" Bender, her sister Carol Huston (nee Hodson), nieces Kelly Huston and Chris (Richard) Moore, nephews George "Dusty" (Tina) Huston and Bill Hodson, great nieces Alyssa Moore and Natalie Huston and great nephew George Huston.Her kindness, compassion and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew her.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
