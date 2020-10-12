Ben Albers
Cincinnati - Benedict "Ben" Albers, beloved husband of Regina Albers (nee Prues). Devoted father of Rosemarie (Ronald) Dowers. Loving grandfather to Tonya (Michael) Rogers, Morgan (David) Denton and Erin Dowers. Cherished great-grandfather of Charlie, Ben, Andrew and Kalynn. Passed away Friday, October 9th, 2020. Age 81. Visitation will be held Wednesday. October 14th , from 9:00 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Memorial donations may be made to Old St. Mary's Church, 123 E 13th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.mrfh.com