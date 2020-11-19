1/1
Ben S. Trees
1952 - 2020
Ben S. Trees

Lima - Ben S. Trees, 68, passed away November 15, 2020, at 3:00 am, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Ben was born September 16, 1952 in Georgetown, OH, to Mark and Marilou (Bulow) Trees who both preceded him in death. On August 29, 1975 he married Karen L. (Andrews) Trees who survives in Lima, OH.

Ben graduated from Felicity - Franklin High School in 1971. He then graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a bachelors degree in Industrial Arts - Education. Ben was a carpenter at HGC Construction and retired after twenty five years of service. Some of his hobbies included woodworking, hunting, archery and four wheeling. He was a member of Golden Hawks Archery Club, Moscow Lodge #135 F & AM. Ben was a past member of forty years at Moscow Lodge and the Cincinnati Chapter of the Scottish Rite.

Ben is survived by his wife, Karen L. Trees of Lima, OH, children, Sherry Trees of Lima, OH, Mark Trees of Florence, KY, Daniel Trees of Tamarac, FL, sister, Jenny (John) Clark of Moscow, OH, granddaughter, Kirsten Carl of Lima, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Helen (George) Luckett, and Joyce Trees.

A Memorial Service will be held in Clermont County, Ohio, next spring due to Covid-19.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
