Ben Wessels
Crescent Springs - Ben Wessels passed away at his home in Crescent Springs, KY, surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old. He was the loving husband to Agnes (nee Toebben) for 59 years. He is survived by his four children - Bernie (Donna), Carlo (Sharon), Rick (Lisa) and Gretchen Stephenson (Stephanie). His pride and joy were his 12 grandchildren (Kent, Nick, Jon, Norb, Jake, Chris, David, Michael, and Ben Wessels; and Micaela, Rylee and Lainey Stephenson). He will be missed by his sister, Thekla Fathmann of Lorup, Germany, his many nieces and nephews and his dear friend Jerry Allen. He was the founder of Wessels Construction and Development Company. Upon retirement, he enjoyed being at his farm in Warsaw, KY. "The Farm" became his most prized possession; he loved to spend time there, especially with his grandchildren, teaching them to hunt and fish. Aptly named "The Ben Wessels Nature Preserve", it will live on in his memory. The family has requested no visitation but will be hosting a reception for all at Fort Mitchell Country Club (250 Fort Mitchell Avenue, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017) immediately following the Mass of Christian Burial. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, KY. Eulogy will begin at 10:45 with mass starting at 11:00. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: St. Joseph School 2474 Lorraine Ct., Crescent Springs, KY 41017 or Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011 or Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Dr., Park Hills, KY 41011
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020