Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Yankeetown - "Bennie" received his angel wings Saturday April 13, 2019, age 97 years; Resident of Yankeetown, Ohio; Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Cleo J. Carroll (nee Hensley); Devoted Dad of Beverly Carroll, Joseph Carroll, Rebecca Botkin, and Becky Carroll; Loving Papaw of 10 grandchildren; Great grandpa of 17; Great great grandpa of 10; Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophie Carroll; and all nine of his siblings; Bennie retired from Heekin Can and was a past President of Steelworkers Union; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Milford 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Thursday April 18, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until time of Celebration of Life service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Union Township. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
