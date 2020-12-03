Bernard A. Duncan
Cincinnati - Bernard A Duncan, Sr, 82, passed away on November 29, 2020. He was a loving husband to Jeannine Gerhardt Duncan for 46 years and together they raised seven children - the late Patricia Duncan (Gary), Kathleen Holt, Michele Zins (Jim), Mike Westerbeck, Sherri Stanton (Henry), Bernie (Lisa) and Shawn (Suzanne). He was an amazing grandfather to 23 and great-grandfather to 25. Prior to starting a family, he proudly served in the United States Navy. He fondly remembered being aboard the USS Intrepid and had many stories from his experiences in other countries. He was a machinist for many years and was a baker at Butternut Bakery for 32 years. After he retired, he enjoyed volunteering for St. Vincent DePaul, was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. His family knew how deeply he loved them and how much he enjoyed spending time with them. Family was always his priority. He taught his children strong moral values, solid work ethics and the need to show compassion for others in need. Two favorite things that we liked about our dad/grandpa was his gift for gab and his ability to get and keep our secrets! He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, services will be limited to the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cincinnati's Shriners Hospital for Children
or St. Vincent DePaul. For full obituary and link for service please visit www.springgrove.org
.