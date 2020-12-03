1/1
Bernard A. Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard A. Duncan

Cincinnati - Bernard A Duncan, Sr, 82, passed away on November 29, 2020. He was a loving husband to Jeannine Gerhardt Duncan for 46 years and together they raised seven children - the late Patricia Duncan (Gary), Kathleen Holt, Michele Zins (Jim), Mike Westerbeck, Sherri Stanton (Henry), Bernie (Lisa) and Shawn (Suzanne). He was an amazing grandfather to 23 and great-grandfather to 25. Prior to starting a family, he proudly served in the United States Navy. He fondly remembered being aboard the USS Intrepid and had many stories from his experiences in other countries. He was a machinist for many years and was a baker at Butternut Bakery for 32 years. After he retired, he enjoyed volunteering for St. Vincent DePaul, was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. His family knew how deeply he loved them and how much he enjoyed spending time with them. Family was always his priority. He taught his children strong moral values, solid work ethics and the need to show compassion for others in need. Two favorite things that we liked about our dad/grandpa was his gift for gab and his ability to get and keep our secrets! He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, services will be limited to the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cincinnati's Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Vincent DePaul. For full obituary and link for service please visit www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved