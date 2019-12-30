Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Green Twp - Bernard Dowers, beloved Husband of JoAnn Dowers nee Lingers, Father of Anita (Ron) Thomas and Devin Dowers, Grandfather of Kristin (Beau) Foister and Laurie (Wes) Mullinax Died Friday, December 27, 2019, age 88. Visitation at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church Thursday, January 2nd at 9:30 AM with Mass to follow. Burial to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer Disease Association 644 Linn St. # 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 and 430 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
