Bernard L. Dave(WWII VET)DAVE, Bernard L. Age 94, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Roselyn G. Dave, devoted father of Teresa D. (Robert "Chip") Harrod and Leonard Dave, dear brother of Jerry Dave, loving grandfather of Joanna (James) Amendola, Allison (Nick) Neumeister, Dena Dave and Avi Dave, great grandfather of Will Neumeister, Lila Neumeister, Ellie Neumeister, Bobby Amendola, Henry Amendola. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to American Jewish Archives c/o HUC, Rockdale Temple, The Mayerson JCC or The organization of ones choice would be appreciated.