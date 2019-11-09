|
|
Bernice Baglien
Norwood - November 9, 1930 - November 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late William L. Baglien. Dear mother of Susan (Chris) Michaelides, Sharon, Bob and John (Amy) Baglien and Joan Federle. Bernice is also survived by brother Lynn Fortman, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home Monday November 11, 2019 12 Noon until time of service 1:00pm. Interment in Hopewell Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019