Bernice Dalton
Cincinnati - (nee Alcorn). Age 94. Passed away February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clyde N. Dalton. Devoted mother of Larry (Linda) Dalton, Gail (Gerald) Yahne, and Carol (Lou) McQuaiq. Loving grandmother of David (Christina) Dalton, Karla (Tony) Roth, Nicholas Elder; and Kaitlyn & Justin McQuaig. Great grandmother of Aiden, Emma & Liam Dalton; and Nicholas, Martin & Jackson McQuaig. Bernice was a member of the Lockland Christian Church and OES Dorcas Chapter for over 50+ years. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 11am with visitation one hour prior. Contributions may be made to Lockland Christian Church, 231 Mill St., Lockland, OH 45215. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019